On Monday, an advisor to Trudy's Tex Mex told KVUE that a judge has approved an emergency order for a more than $300,000 loan so the restaurant can pay back its employees after filing for bankruptcy in January.

Additionally, Trudy's has been allowed advisory help, which will be provided by the owner of Austin's El Arroyo Mexican restaurant.

Employees are expected to get checks this afternoon. The loan's total amount is $332,108.15.

Trudy's Texas Star Inc., which runs three restaurant locations in Austin – Trudy's North Star on Burnet Road, Trudy's South Star on Little Texas Lane and South Congress Cafe on South Congress Avenue – filed for bankruptcy at the end of January.

Stephen Sather, the attorney representing Trudy's, told KVUE that the company is about $4 million in debt.

According to the court filing, Trudy's requested $13,000 for payroll that was due Jan. 1, 2020, and $237,161.12 for the payroll that was due Jan. 15, 2020.

