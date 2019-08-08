SAN ANTONIO — South San Antonio ISD kicks off the first day of school in less than two weeks.

This year, the board voted to reopen three schools previously shut down, but some are concerned the renovations will not be done by the first day of school, August 19.

At Athens Elementary School on Thursday, a truck was stacked with classroom chairs, and employees were hard at work— a signal that school is fast-approaching.

The school is one of three three, including Kazen Middle School and West Campus High School, reopening this year. In 2017, the school board voted to close the schools to save money and address drops in enrollment.

However, the decision was reversed this year, despite opposition from the district superintendent.

The school board’s decision to reopen the school has people on both sides of the fence.

Robert Diaz, who attended West Campus High School, says he’s excited the three schools will open in the community and provide families with more school options.

Claudia Villa posted her opposition to the decision on Facebook:

"So 3 schools are going to be freshly painted and ready to go, while All the others are falling apart. Opening those schools has been one of the worst decisions the board has made."

Videos on South San Antonio ISD's Facebook page show the current stage of school renovations, including fresh paint and big, empty classroom.

During the board meeting Wednesday night, board members discussed concerns about furniture that will be needed in the schools.

Diaz says he’s worried the decision to open the schools earlier this year isn’t going to allow enough time to finish the upgrades. He recalled the flood damage at West Campus High School in 2007, saying school books, desks and furniture were completely ruined by the water.

The high school was later renovated and turned into a district administration office. It's unclear what will happen to the office once the high school opens.

KENS 5 reached out to a South San spokesperson, but they refused to answer questions.