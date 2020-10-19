Winner! | Seguin resident claims the $47 million Lotto Texas jackpot

We need some of that good luck to rub off on us.

SEGUIN, Texas — A Seguin resident might just be the luckiest person in Texas; they won $47 million playing Lotto Texas.

The drawing happened on Sept. 30 and the winner chose the "cash value" option, taking home $39,767,339.23. They're choosing to remain anonymous.

The jackpot was the second-largest lottery prize up for grabs in the world and the largest Lotto Texas prize available since 2010.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers drawn (4-11-16-19-27-30). It was purchased at 109 Highway 123 N. Bypass in Seguin.

The winning prize started as a $5 million prize and rolled a record 73 times before it was won by the Seguin resident.

Drawings are every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. if you're up to play.