TEXAS, USA — At the beginning of 2019, Americans owed over $1 trillion in credit card debt, according to a recent survey.
Even though $38.2 billion was paid back by the first quarter of the year, Texas is high on WalletHub's list for racking up debt.
The Lone Star State is #12 on the chart, averaging $2,860 in debt. It's estimated to take around 14 months and four days to pay off.
The median income for Texas residents is around $43,000. The cost of interest expected until the payoff is around $300.
With all the numbers in play, another statistic to throw in are the Top Five Highest and Lowest Credit-Card Debts by State:
Highest Credit-Card Debt
- Alaska with $4,144
- Washington, D.C. with $3,242
- Vermont with $2,227
- Washington $2,880
- Colorado with $2,985
Lowest Credit-Card Debt
- Indiana with $2,313
- Mississippi with $2,258
- Kentucky with $2,248
- Alabama with $2,451
- Pennsylvania with $2,344