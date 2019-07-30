TEXAS, USA — At the beginning of 2019, Americans owed over $1 trillion in credit card debt, according to a recent survey.

Even though $38.2 billion was paid back by the first quarter of the year, Texas is high on WalletHub's list for racking up debt.

The Lone Star State is #12 on the chart, averaging $2,860 in debt. It's estimated to take around 14 months and four days to pay off.

The median income for Texas residents is around $43,000. The cost of interest expected until the payoff is around $300.

With all the numbers in play, another statistic to throw in are the Top Five Highest and Lowest Credit-Card Debts by State:

Highest Credit-Card Debt

Alaska with $4,144 Washington, D.C. with $3,242 Vermont with $2,227 Washington $2,880 Colorado with $2,985

Lowest Credit-Card Debt