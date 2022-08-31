Texas A&M University San Antonio offering free training program for women in tech

The six week no cost program is 100% online and can be completed at your own pace.

SAN ANTONIO — A new grant funded program wants to diversify the male dominated technology and cybersecurity field. Texas A&M University-San Antonio is accepting applicants for their Texas Two Step For Women in Technology Program, which is open until the end of the year.

The training and certification program is at no cost to qualifying participants. Program Coordinator, Aurora Medina said they are specifically looking for women from socioeconomic disadvantaged backgrounds.

"Either they’ve lost their jobs or maybe their spouse lost their job, they may be on public assistance, they may be a former or current member of the foster system, and it also [applies to] veterans," Medina said. "This kind of program allows her to get the technical training along with some professional development so that then she can ease into a totally different field."

The program also offers networking opportunities, financial leadership training, and career development, in addition to learning how to:

Compare and contrast various types of cyberattacks

Describe the installation and configuration of network devices

Implement secure network concepts

Evaluate secure cloud, virtualization, and embedded systems concepts

Install and configure identity and access services

Compare various access control models

Explain risk management concepts

Explain incident response procedures

Evaluate disaster recovery and digital forensics concepts

Compare and contrast the characteristics of different cryptography algorithms and public key infrastructure (PKI)

The six week program is completely online where participants can complete it at their own pace.

"It’s not just an amazing opportunity for the individuals, but it’s an amazing opportunity for San Antonio and Bexar County at large because you’re upgrading your workforce," Medina said.