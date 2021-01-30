Tax Day is just months away: here's some basic tips before you start filing

If your adjusted gross income is under $72,000 there, there's a group of free filing services you can use.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — April 15th is only a few months away, meaning you might want to start filing your taxes soon. The pandemic has put the world on a pause, and the work of the IRS is no exception.

“One thing that happened last year is the IRS closed down its offices because of the pandemic and started backlogging all these paper returns it received and so they have not worked through that at all. I think there are a million unprocessed returns as of last December and so if you paper file your return which it’s pretty easy, just print it out and file it in, you might have a long time before your return is processed and you receive your refunds,” said Texas A&M accounting PhD student, Stephen Stewart.

As the 2021 tax filing season approaches, #IRS reminds affected taxpayers to renew expired Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITIN) to avoid processing delays. https://t.co/wot13mKFp1 pic.twitter.com/qqqmx9pc7g — IRSnews (@IRSnews) January 30, 2021

If you are looking to get your refunds back quickly, Stewart advises you electronically file your return.

“There’s a variety of online tax services to individuals and what’s cool is if you have an adjusted gross income of under $72,000, the IRS has actually a group of free filing services that you can use, which are good for low-income individuals. Now if you exceed that threshold which means you make more money, there’s a bevy of options available,” said Stewart.

If you have student loans and other forms to file, you may have to pay more to use one of these tax services.

After you finish filing and realize you need to make a change, you can go back and fix your return.

“You can file what’s called an amended return. On the same form, you have a check box on the top and you just check that off and you can resubmit it to the IRS. So it’s more of a time hassle if anything else and maybe you have to play that cost benefit game. Well, maybe it’s going to cost me this amount to file this, how much am I really saving? So you just want to keep that in mind as well,” said Stewart.

Stewart added that if you were qualified to receive a stimulus check and have not yet, you can file that on the second page of the tax returns under recovery credit.