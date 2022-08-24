Student debt relief plan brings mixed reaction to college graduates in San Antonio

The plan announced by President Joe Biden on Wednesday would provide at least $10,000 in debt relief to borrowers.

SAN ANTONIO — On Wednesday, President Biden announced his plan to forgive some student loan debt.

The US Department of Education will forgive up to $20,000 if you received a Pell grant and $10,000 if you did not receive a Pell grant.

This applies to individuals making income below $125,000 or families making $250,000.

While debt forgiveness is a small step, a local law school graduate is concerned it won’t significantly cut down on the debt she owes.

UT San Antonio alum Will Cunningham graduated with a degree in Ecology and paid the price for higher education.

“I had to take out a lot of student loans. My parents took out some and we kind of split the difference,” Cunningham said. He estimates he borrowed between $15,000 and $20,000 for school.

He borrowed just a fraction of what St. Mary’s University Law School grad Karen Munoz owes in student debt.

“I have $170,000 [in debt] so that’s a lot….I went to a private university for law school, so I know, I mean obviously, it’s higher than the state school I went to for undergrad,” Munoz said.

Munoz is a first-generation college student who plans on pursuing a public interest career, which she says would generate less income than being a corporate lawyer or having a private practice.

“Most of my loans are from law school and I went to law school. Several of us tend to do public interest. So like the fact that we're excluded from that is very, you know, I still could have really high interest rates for those loans. And I wish we got relief there too,” Munoz adds.

On average, Texas borrowers owe more than $31,000 in federal and private loans, according to the website Student Loan Hero.

“I’m really committed to doing public interest work because I want to better our communities. But I know that means that I’m going to be burdened with this debt a lot longer,” Munoz adds.

Other college graduates like Cunningham would be open to additional relief.

“I wanted to be a scientist, but right now, I work for a ministry, so I’m not making a ton of money,” Cunningham said.

In addition to the loan forgiveness program, President Biden extended the loan repayment pause one more time to December 31, 2022. Payments will resume starting next year.