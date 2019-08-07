COLUMBIA, S.C. — As we celebrate Independence Day, living paycheck-to-paycheck is still the norm for more than half the families around the country.

Money expert Steven M. Hughes from Know Money Inc. shares these three steps to help you give yourself the gift of financial freedom:

Save To Invest - You can't save your way to financial freedom. Once you have an emergency savings fund, you should plan for your additional income and savings to m ake m ore m oney. Talk to 3 financially secure family m embers or friends and learn where they started with investing.



Create a Debt Elimination Plan - Credit card and student loan debt have both surpassed trillion dollar marks. Sort your personal debt by balance and interest rate and use the debt snowball or stack method to destroy it all. Make a plan to eliminate one of your debts before the end of 2019.



Focus On Increasing Your Income - It's important to find ways to add more cash to the bottom line. Freelance website give you the ability to run a business from a laptop or smartphone, and make extra money through a side hustle (this can help you avoid picking up a part-time job).

It's important to focus in on a side hustle that can make you at least $1,000 each month.

For more money tips, reach out to Steven by email at steven@knowmoney.org or online.