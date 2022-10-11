Slot machine player wins more than $1M at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel

The hotel guest hit the jackpot, just in time for the holidays!

Example video title will go here for this video

EAGLE PASS, Texas — A lucky slot machine player won more than $1 million at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel.

The casino is located in Eagle Pass 794 Lucky Eagle Drive.

A press release was sent out, saying that the slot player won $1,016,715.91 playing the popular slot machine, Dancing Drums Explosion. The game was created by Las Vegas-based, cross-platform games leader, Light & Wonder, Inc.

Another person also won a jackpot totaling $1,195,737.37 at a Washington-based casino the week before. Good timing to take home all this dough before the holidays!

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.