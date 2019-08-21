SAN ANTONIO — Lime announced the opening of a new Regional Repair Center in San Antonio Wednesday, saying that it will bring more than 50 jobs to the region and add to its investment in the city.

"We’ll be able to service 6000 vehicles the very first day- from repairs to preventative maintenance," said Lime Senior Director of Government Relations Sam Saidle.

Workers will shuttle in scooters from Austin and Corpus Christi for repairs, ranging from inflating wheels to more major fixes.

"Just to make sure your scooter’s safe out there when you pick it up off the street," Mechanics Manager Ignacio Hernandez said.

Hernandez says the decision to add operations says something about the work of San Antonians.

"It just kind of shows the teamwork we’ve built here and the quality of people we have here In San Antonio, not only from our region but nationwide in Lime we consistently did the best in maintenance and safety," Hernandez said.

North San Antonio Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Christina Aldrete says it also says something about San Antonio's business-friendly climate.

"That decision to grow in San Antonio just shows what a wonderful community we are for business," Aldrete said.

Lime is one of nine manufacturers bidding for permits under the city's new scooter rules. The city plans to choose three by October. Lime hopes to stay on board.

"We’re just waiting to see what happens," Saidle said. "We’ve been working closely with the city from Day 1 here in San Antonio on creating the initial regulations, the interim regulations, and we look forward to a successful program here in San Antonio."