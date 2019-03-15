NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The cold temperatures may not indicate it - but waterpark season is right around the corner. In anticipation of warmer and sunnier days, Schlitterbahn says they are entering "full hiring ramp-up mode," and hosting a job fair in hopes of filling 1,000 positions.

The job fair takes place Sunday, March 24 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 588 S. Union in New Braunfels.

The waterpark says they are hiring for a variety of roles - from lifeguard to grill master - and encourages candidates to visit bahnjobs.com to learn about available positions and get a head start on the application process.

Schlitterbahn says that qualified candidates will be interviewed at the job fair and could be hired "right on the spot!"