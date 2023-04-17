Scams to watch for as tax season ends

Tax season is ending, which means it is the beginning of new scams to get your refunds and personal information. Do not be a victim. Look out for these scams.

SAN ANTONIO — Tax day is Tuesday, but the end of tax season means a new round of scams as fraudsters try to get your refund or personal information. This is one of the most active times for scammers since they know many people are getting large refunds.

Watch out for questionable tax preparers if you are in a rush. They might just be taking your personal information to commit identity theft.

“If you’re going to use a tax preparer or an accountant, make sure you do your homework ahead of time,” said Jason Zirkle, the training director for the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. “Make sure that they’re part of a large, well-known organization or you have done your research on them ahead of time because there are a lot of shady tax preparers out there. If they don’t want to sign the bottom of your tax return with their tax prepare ID number, that is a red flag.”

You will want to take advantage of as many credits as possible to reduce your tax bill, but check that you qualify. Some scammers are promoting the employee retention credit.

“That was made for small businesses back during the pandemic that would continue to pay their employees after they shut down,” Zirkle said. “It only ran through December 2021. So it’s no longer in effect but that’s not stopping scammers from using it.”

Scammers will claim to help you get the credit, but are really just taking your personal information and banking account information.

Be wary if you are told your refund was recalculated. You will be asked to give your banking information to get the extra money, but it may be a scammer trying to get into your account to take money.

“If they can steal from you now, you know, during tax season, when you’re getting the refund, they’re going to be in a much better spot then other times through the year for most people,” said Alex Hamerstone, the advisory solutions director for TrustedSec, a cybersecurity company.

Think twice before you pay someone to help you negotiate a big tax bill. Try asking the IRS for a payment plan yourself, instead.

“One thing that is pretty common in the tax filing and really the tax world, are people that want you to pay for a service to do something that you can really do on your own,” Hamerstone said. “Oftentimes you’ll see these organizations that are charging you a fee to do something for something that is really simple to do on your own.”

Know the IRS does not accept payment by gift card.

“Just never in the history of the entire world ever has the IRS accepted payment by gift cards,” Hamerstone said. “If someone’s calling you and asking you to go to a retailer and buy gift cards and scrape off the number on the back and send them a picture, that’s 100% a scam. There are very few things in life that are 100% certain. That’s 100% certain. The IRS does not accept gift cards as payment.”

Also be suspicious if the IRS threatens to put a lien on your home or cancel your social security number for unpaid taxes.

“They create this fear and then combine it with urgency and get people to give them money,” Hamerstone said. “People will give them their bank account information. They’ll make a credit card payment. They’ll even go out and buy gift cards and send the picture of the gift card to the scammer. It really is just another way that they’re trying to use fear and urgency to separate people from their money.”

The IRS will never text, email, or call you.

“If you find yourself getting a call from an IRS agent, you should hand up the phone and you’re not going to get in trouble,” Zirkle said. “Even if it’s a real IRS agent.”