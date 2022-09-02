Finding furniture that will last; experts recommend sometimes paying more

Save or splurge on furniture? It can be a tough call trying to decide which items to spend on and which ones to save on.

SAN ANTONIO — We have all been spending a lot more time at home because of the pandemic. There are two items of furniture you should splurge on, otherwise, save. Couches and mattresses you use every day and spend the bulk of your time on at home.

“Those are items where I think it’s worth going higher end because these items take a lot of wear and tear,” said Trae Bodge, a smart saving expert. “Spend more. It will pay off in the long run.”

“Make sure you’re getting quality,” said Andrea Woroch, a smart shopping expert. “Go test it out in person.”

Yet always look for the models you want to go on sale for some savings. Three-day holiday weekends like President’s Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day often offer deals on furniture.

For other, smaller pieces of furniture, you can save. Save big by buying this way:

“You can also shop for certain furniture like dressers or dining tables, outdoor patio furniture, second hand, Offer Up, or Facebook Marketplace,” said Woroch. “You might be able to find some great quality products at a fraction of the cost.”

Also, save on decorative items.

“You could go to Crate and Barrel, Pottery Barn,” Woroch said. “Prices are sky high there. I have found lookalike items for a fraction of the cost by going to discount retailers like Home Goods and TJ Maxx.”