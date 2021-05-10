San Antonio resident claims $1 million after playing the lottery

This was the sixth of the top 10 prizes to be claimed in the game. Mad Money Multiplier offers more than $100 million in total prizes, the press release said.

SAN ANTONIO — Imagine you wake up one day $1 million richer. That's what happened to one resident of San Antonio after winning the lottery with a scratch off ticket.

A press release from the Texas Lottery said the ticket was purchased at the H-E-B located at 302 Valley Hi Drive in San Antonio. The winner decided to remain anonymous.

This was the sixth of the top 10 prizes to be claimed in the game. Mad Money Multiplier offers more than $100 million in total prizes, the press release said.