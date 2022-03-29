San Antonio resident wins $2 million Powerball prize

What would you do with $2 million? That's the situation one person in San Antonio must now be pondering. Here's where the winning ticket was sold.

SAN ANTONIO — Whenever someone wins the lottery – the first question is: How much did they win? The second question is usually: Where did they buy their ticket?

Someone in San Antonio is $2 million richer. That's because they won the Powerball drawing on February 12.

The ticket was purchased on the far north side at Big’s, located at 25020 Blanco Road, about five and a half miles north of Loop 1604.

And as you guessed it, the winner of the second-tier Powerball prize elected to remain anonymous as most winners do, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.

The winning Quick Pick ticket with Power Play matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (8-10-21-41-62), but not the red Powerball number (7). The Power Play number was 3.

"Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing the Power Play® for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times*," the Texas Lottery Commission said in a news release.

Drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at exactly 10:12 p.m.