San Antonio resident becomes millionaire from scratch off ticket

This San Antonio resident was the first of only four top prizes worth $1 million dollars to be claimed in the game.

SAN ANTONIO — One San Antonio resident has claimed a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million dollars from the scratch-off ticket 200X The Cash, according to a press release.

The release says the top prize ticket was purchased at an H-E-B on the 12000 block of W. Interstate 10 and the person has chosen to remain anonymous.

