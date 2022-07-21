Same-sex couples worried their marriages could be in question; work to get their affairs in order

Same-sex couples are concerned their marriages may be called into question and that means protecting their financial future and custody agreements.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some married couples in the Charlotte area are getting their affairs in order after the Thomas Clarence opinion released as part of Roe V. Wade has them worried.

Same-sex couples are concerned their marriages may be called into question and that means protecting their financial future and custody agreements.

Lawyers said they’re getting a lot of calls because of this what-if scenario with so much on the line financially and emotionally.

“Next year is going to be our 20th year together,” Joey Hewell said.

Hewell and his husband Scott Lindsley enjoy that they get to celebrate a few different anniversaries.

“We got married in Central Park in New York in 2004," Hewell remembered. "Of course, it wasn’t legal at that point so in 2014 when it became legal we got married then as well."

“It was a huge relief honestly. Our wills and accounts became less complicated," Lindsley added.

In the years since they’ve built a full life together, and built a booming business.

They co-own the popular Noda Company Store and are about to open a second location in Camp Northend. The two know their finances are very much tied up together.

“Every account we have were both on each other's accounts we have our business together," Hewell said.

But after Clarence Thomas' contribution to the Roe V. Wade ruling, they’re concerned some may someday question their marriage. In a concurring opinion, Justice Thomas suggested other previous Supreme Court rulings, including same-sex marriage, should be reconsidered.

Same-sex couples worried their marriages could be in question 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

“We fought for a long time I would hate for us to have to go back through everything that we went through all ups and downs and emotions for years and years,” Hewell said.

Nicole Sodoma owns a family law firm in Charlotte and said several of her married same-sex clients want to know how to protect themselves.

“Questions, everyone has questions," she said. "They want to know what happens if marriage equality laws get overturned and there are no clear-cut answers to that question.”

Her best advice?

“Be prepared just like we were prepared before marriage equality happened we need to be prepared," she said.

Sodoma said that means making sure your finances are in order and drafting cohabitation and custody agreements just in case a marriage license is no longer considered valid.

“Having that as a backup plan so that you’re not scrambling in the event we have to deal with something like this," she said.

Hewell and Lindsley said they can’t believe they have to think about these things again.

“It’s a little shocking that it even is a question," Hewell said.

“I don’t want to but I’m ready to march and fight and donate money to do anything in the world I can do,” Lindsey added.

Already, 2022 has been a record year for anti-LGBTQ legislation. State lawmakers have introduced 162 bills targeting LGBTQ Americans through July 1.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts