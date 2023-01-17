How much do you need to make a year to be considered rich in H-Town?

A new study came up with the salary needed to be considered rich in the 50 largest US cities. In Houston, you'd need more than four times the average annual pay.

HOUSTON — With the cost of just about everything going up these last couple of years, a lot of people are feeling the pinch.

According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual salary was $60,000 in 2022 and those paychecks just don't stretch as far as they used to. While many families struggle to pay the bills, dreams of getting rich seem out of reach.

In fact, you'd need more than four times that $60,000 salary to be considered rich in Houston, according to a study by Madison Trust Company.

They came up with the annual pay needed to get rich in the 50 largest US cities based on what the top 20% of residents earn. Housing markets, food costs, taxes and transportation expenses can all play a part in how much you need to make in each city.

Houston is around the middle of the pack and ranked No. 22 with the magic number of $260,958.

That's a little cheaper than Dallas at No. 19 with a salary of $265,858. Austin is the only Texas city ranked in the top 10 with a get-rich salary of $288,453. The only other Texas city on the list is San Antonio at No. 46 with a salary of $220,114.

The city at the top of the list is San Jose, California where you'd need to make more than $500,000 a year to be rich.

Here's how the top 25 cities stacked up.

San Jose: $500,341 San Francisco: $442,934 Washington, D.C.: 353,350 Boston: $353,292 Seattle: $346,862 New York: $340,209 San Diego: $303,546 Los Angeles: $302,890 Denver: $292,305 Austin: $288,453 Baltimore: $286,736 Chicago: $279,943 Philadelphia: $279,362 Minneapolis: $275,185 Raleigh, NC: $273,011 Sacramento: $271,415 Atlanta: $267,747 Hartford, CT: $267,012 Dallas: $265,858 Portland: $265,594 Nashville: $261,974 Houston: $260,958 Miami: $258,049 Charlotte, NC: $253,175 Phoenix: $252,783

