Eviction moratorium ends for renters after two years

The San Antonio Housing Authority says it helped about 10,000 people during the pandemic. But there's still help available for people at risk of losing their homes.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Housing Authority's eviction moratorium is ending Monday after two years. SAHA estimates the extensions impacted about 10,000 residents.

Now, city partners are trying to assist people still at risk of losing their homes

SAHA tells KENS 5 this doesn't mean that evictions will begin Tuesday, March 1 – but, more than 4,000 residents owe $5 million in past-due rent.

The agency extended its eviction moratorium six times since the pandemic began and when the federal moratorium ended in June of 2021, SAHA kept theirs going. The moratorium applies to anyone in public or mixed-income housing properties that SAHA manages.

Residents typically earn an average of $10,000 a year.

SAHA says one of the significant challenges is trying to get people to take that first step and ask for help.

So far, the city has provided more than $1.7 million in assistance to public housing residents, which has been recognized by the White House and the Treasury Department.

Tenants were also offered legal aid and sit-downs with CPS Energy.