Rising cost of living leads to high demand for rent assistance

SAN ANTONIO — The increasing cost of living is driving thousands of Texans to seek financial assistance from state and local organizations. In San Antonio, Catholic Charities Programs Manager, Lizzy Perales, said they are seeing record numbers of clients, most of them seeking help paying their rent and utilities.
"I believe that inflation is impacting many families," Perales said. San Antonio was recently named one of the top ten cities with the fastest rising rent in the nation.
There is a waiting list, but Perales still encourages people to reach out if they are needing assistance. A front desk employee will continue to take calls to try to schedule appointments. Perales said they are currently assisting 20-30 families and individuals per case manager. "The need is very great and no one agency alone is going to be able to help everyone that’s in need. But what we try to do is help people navigate resources in the community. And it’s a dignified service, so coming and asking for help isn’t a bad thing, and we don’t want people to feel ashamed they need to ask for help," she said.
Here is how you can get in touch with organizations that may be able to help:
Catholic Charities
Guadalupe Community Center
1801 W César E Chávez Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78207
210-226-6178
SAMMinistries
1919 NW Loop 410
Suite 100
210-340-0302
Applications for financial assistance are accepted online. The portal opens weekly on Sunday's at 7 p.m.
City of San Antonio
The Neighborhood and Housing Services Department will continue to accept applications for the Resident Relocation Program.
Staff is available to answer questions and provide referrals for relocation assistance, legal aid, fair housing counseling and other supportive services. You can reach the eviction intervention team at evictionhelp@sanantonio.gov
Relocation Information and Help: 210-207-5910
Homeless Connections: 210-207-1799
Benefits Navigators/Financial Counselors: 210-206-5372
Society of St. Vincent de Paul
210-225-7837
The organization is currently at capacity for referrals for rental assistance, but people can still fill out this form for future assistance.