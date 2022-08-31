Rising cost of living leads to high demand for rent assistance

Most have waiting lists, but there are a few resources available for people seeking assistance covering their bills.

SAN ANTONIO — The increasing cost of living is driving thousands of Texans to seek financial assistance from state and local organizations. In San Antonio, Catholic Charities Programs Manager, Lizzy Perales, said they are seeing record numbers of clients, most of them seeking help paying their rent and utilities.

"I believe that inflation is impacting many families," Perales said. San Antonio was recently named one of the top ten cities with the fastest rising rent in the nation.

There is a waiting list, but Perales still encourages people to reach out if they are needing assistance. A front desk employee will continue to take calls to try to schedule appointments. Perales said they are currently assisting 20-30 families and individuals per case manager. "The need is very great and no one agency alone is going to be able to help everyone that’s in need. But what we try to do is help people navigate resources in the community. And it’s a dignified service, so coming and asking for help isn’t a bad thing, and we don’t want people to feel ashamed they need to ask for help," she said.

Here is how you can get in touch with organizations that may be able to help:

Catholic Charities

Guadalupe Community Center

1801 W César E Chávez Boulevard

San Antonio, TX 78207

210-226-6178

SAMMinistries

1919 NW Loop 410

Suite 100

210-340-0302

Applications for financial assistance are accepted online. The portal opens weekly on Sunday's at 7 p.m.

City of San Antonio

The Neighborhood and Housing Services Department will continue to accept applications for the Resident Relocation Program.

Staff is available to answer questions and provide referrals for relocation assistance, legal aid, fair housing counseling and other supportive services. You can reach the eviction intervention team at evictionhelp@sanantonio.gov

Relocation Information and Help: 210-207-5910

Homeless Connections: 210-207-1799

Benefits Navigators/Financial Counselors: 210-206-5372

Society of St. Vincent de Paul

210-225-7837

The organization is currently at capacity for referrals for rental assistance, but people can still fill out this form for future assistance.