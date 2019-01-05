SAN ANTONIO — It may be the "Countdown City," but throughout San Antonio, rents are going up.

According to a national rent report from Apartment List, rents in San Antonio have increased by .4 percent in the last month alone and are up 2.4 percent in the past year.

This year, the national rent index has increased by 1.5 percent over 2018.

According to Apartment List, the median two-bedroom rent in San Antonio is $1,070. That's still below the national average of $1,180.

The report indicates that this is a trend throughout Texas. The ten largest cities in the state have all seen rental prices increase over the past year.

