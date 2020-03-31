SAN ANTONIO — Wednesday is the first of the month, and that means rent and mortgage payments are due. But with so many people being laid off or temporarily out of work, making those payments may not be possible for some.

"I was doing great every month. I was doubling my sales, my patronage, and it was going great. Then...it's kind of flat-lined," said Marc Schilling, who owns the Pixel Portal Arcade.

The business opened recently, at the end of 2019. Now, Schilling says being forced to close in compliance with Mayor Ron Nirenberg's new stay-home order has been devastating because he can't pay rent for his business, nor for his apartment.

"They sent out a letter and there was nothing in it like, 'Oh we understand what's going on, blah blah blah,'" Schilling said. "The only thing we got from them was, 'We closed the pool and the gym and any common areas."

If you can't pay your rent, check your lease to see what the landlord expects if you can't pay or if there is any leeway. Some more tips: Contact a lawyer to understand your rights as a tenant; talk to your landlord to see if you can work out a payment plan; and look out for government rulings, like the stimulus check, and see which ones apply to you.

The Alamo Community Group has nine properties across the city. According to Michael Shackleford, the director of policy and resource, 60 individuals or families among the group's 1,300 units say they anticipate not being able to make rent for the month of April.

But they're working with them to try to get them help.

"We are also in contact with the San Antonio area foundation to apply for COVID-19 emergency rental assistance funds to help our direct individuals and family members who are having these issues," Shackleford said.

If you're a homeowner, get in touch with your lender immediately if you'll be late making your payment or can't make it at all. Be prepared to repay what you owe, because mortgage forbearance is not mortgage forgiveness. And if you lose your job, make sure you file for unemployment immediately.

Renters and small businesses can also get more information on the city's website here.

