SAN ANTONIO — It’s that three-digit number that tells lenders your creditworthiness. If your credit score is high, you have a higher chance of getting a reasonable loan for a car or home.

The most common credit score is called the Fair Isaac Corporation score or “FICO” score. There are five sections that make up the report: payment history (35%), amounts owed (30%), length of credit history (15%), new credit (10%) and credit mix (10%). Credit scores range between 300 and 850. The lower your number, the higher the risk you are to lenders.

If you have a lower credit score, there are easy ways to quickly raise your number. Karl Eggerss, a financial advisor at Covenant, said one of the first steps is to check your history.



“You can check your credit score for free. Check your credit, make sure there are no errors on there. There could be something in the past that's a 100 dollar bill that you did pay off and they still have it outstanding on your credit,” said Eggerss.



Another tip to improve your score is to make payments to your credit cards often. Remember, your payment history accounts for 35 percent of your score.



“In fact, you may pay them more frequently than the monthly cycle that they're on. The more frequently you pay them, the better your FICO score will be,” he explained. “You want to pay them off, have the balance be zero. But a lot of people go and close their credit cards. Don't do that. Leave that credit card available.”



If you want to help your child or spouse build their credit score, you can also make him or her an authorized user on your credit card. There are no age restrictions.



“So, even if you don't use the credit card, you may get that credit applied to you that looks like you may have more credit,” said Eggerss. “They don’t even have to use the credit card. They don’t even have to know the account number but they will still get some of the privileges.”



If you would like to check your credit report, click here.



