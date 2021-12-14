Prepare for 2022 social security boost

The Social Security Administration will be issuing the largest increase for retirees in 39 years. Here are ways to make good use of those extra dollars.

SAN ANTONIO — Once the new year hits, expect a bigger bump in your checks. The Social Security Administration will be issuing the largest increase in 39 years for retirees. Here are ways to make good use of those extra dollars.

The increase in benefits comes amid soaring inflation. Starting January 2022, monthly checks for retired workers will go up 5.9%, which will be the biggest cost-of-living adjustment in 39 years. Last year, the adjustment was 1.3%. According to the Social Security Administration, the upcoming change will amount to $92 a month for the average retiree.

“We’ve had a big jump in prices in everything across the board. A lot of that is due to the pandemic. So, this is a welcome sight for people getting their social security checks because we have a huge population where social security makes a big portion of their income,” said Karl Eggerss, CAPTRUST principal and financial advisor.

According to AARP, 50% of seniors rely on social security for half of their income and 1 in 4 seniors rely on the benefits for 90% of their income. Eggerss recommends that retirees review their finances and focus on their debt.

“When you look at the expenses going out the door, if you can keep your debt low going into retirement, that’s one less expense you have to worry about, from a cash flow perspective,” he said.

Eggerss advises you to check how much you have in savings as well. He says be open and explore other options for higher returns.

“Because costs of all goods and services going up right now, it’s requiring seniors to pull from their savings account. You have to make that difference up from your savings,” said Eggerss. “The only way that it’s going to grow and beat inflation over the long term is by diversifying.”

Even if you’re not planning to retire anytime soon, you still need to be mindful of social security. People are living longer and that's creating challenges for the next generation.