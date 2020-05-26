FREE pizza! Really! Pizza Hut celebrates 2020 grads

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Pizza Hut web page reads, “We're teaming up with America's dairy farmers to honor 2020 graduates by giving away half a million FREE pizzas! Just sign in to your Hut Rewards account below to claim your free medium 1 topping pizza and redeem online through 6/4. Cheers to you!"

The offer doesn’t require a purchase and ends at 11:59CT on May 28 or until supplies last. The free pizza can only be redeemed by using the coupon online.

It's real, but know that you will have to sign up for their website and you will be agreeing to their terms of service which includes mediation or arbitration if you have a dispute with the company for any reason. This is not unusual, but you should be aware. And of course, creating an account means adding another string of emails to your feed.