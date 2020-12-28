x
Ceiling fans recalled for blades that can come loose and go flying

They were sold at Home Depot.
Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Heads up to anyone who bought a Hampton Bay ceiling fan this year: One particular model is being recalled for blades that can detach and fly across the room.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling about 182,000 units of the Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor ceiling fan. It says the blades can detach from the fan while in use.

According to the commission, there were 47 such instances, with two reports of the blades hitting a person and four reports of blades causing property damage.

They were sold exclusively in-store at Home Depot and online from April 2020 through October 2020. The affected fans have the following finishes and UPC codes:

  • Matte white: 082392519186 
  • Matte Black: 082392519193 
  • Black: 082392599195 
  • Polished nickel: 082392599188 

Customers are asked to contact King of Fans of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for a free replacement if they see blade movement or uneven gaps between the blades and fan body.

The company can be reached at 866-443-1291 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online.

