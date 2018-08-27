ATLANTA - Pfizer Consumer Healthcare says they are voluntarily recalling one specific lot of Children's Advil Suspension Bubble Gum flavor.

According to the alert, the dosage cup provided in the package is marked in teaspoons, while the instructions on the label are described in milliliters. This could potentially make it easy for an overdose to occur upon use of the product.

The particular lot in question is:

Children's Advil Suspension Bubble Gum Flavored 4fl. oz. Bottle

GTIN #: 3-0573-0207-30-0

Lot #: R51129

Expiration Date: 11/20

The most common symptoms associated with ibuprofen overdose include nausea, vomiting, headache, drowsiness, blurred vision, and dizziness.

Consumers who have purchased this product are encouraged to return it to the store where they purchased it for a full refund.

Anyone with additional questions or concerns should contact Pfizer Consumer Healthcare's Information line at 800-882-3845.

