With so many people taking care of the bulk of their holiday shopping online each year, it's crucial to secure free shipping when you can. Paid shipping options add up over time, after all, leaving you with less to spend on holiday gifts and everything else you buy at the end of the year.

Fortunately, a variety of stores offer free shipping if you meet certain requirements, or if you have a co-branded credit card. This guide goes over free shipping policies and some of the best tips that can help you save money on your holiday gift list this year.

Free holiday shipping 2019

Several stores, including Target, Amazon and Walmart, are offering free shipping for the holidays to consumers who do their shopping within certain dates. Keep an eye out for Black Friday deals and other special shipping offers as the holidays approach. Here are some current offers:

Target – Free two-day shipping on all orders for all customers through Dec. 21 along with free returns.

– Free two-day shipping on all orders for all customers through Dec. 21 along with free returns. Amazon – Free standard shipping on qualified purchases of any amount with no Prime membership required (no end date specified).

– Free standard shipping on qualified purchases of any amount with no Prime membership required (no end date specified). Nordstrom Rack – Free shipping on orders of $49 or more through Dec. 17, with free returns until Jan. 31.

– Free shipping on orders of $49 or more through Dec. 17, with free returns until Jan. 31. American Eagle – Free shipping on orders of $50 or more through Jan. 1.

Visit our Holiday shopping and credit card guide for other tips on saving on your holiday shopping.

Free shipping options by retailer

There are a multitude of ways to get free shipping with your favorite retailer: achieving status in their store loyalty program, making a purchase over a certain threshold, signing up for a store credit card, shipping your order to the store, taking advantage of a special promotion and more. Here's a breakdown of the best ways to get free shipping with some top retailers:

Kohl's

Kohl's makes it easy to save big on home decor, clothing, small household appliances and more thanks to their frequent sales and deals. Outside of special promotions, a Kohl's card membership along with MVP status may be the way to ship with Kohl's:

Free standard shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Sign up for the Kohl's Charge card and spend $600 within a year to become a Most Valued Customer, or MVC. You'll qualify for free shipping events, birthday sale events and other perks.

Buy certain items online and qualify for free shipping to the store.

Use the Kohl's app to have an item shipped to your home for free if you can't find it in-store.

Check for free shipping promo codes on Kohls.com and websites like retailmenot.com.

Save 35% on your first Kohl's purchase

Amazon

Amazon.com makes it easy to buy all your holiday gifts in one place, and that's especially true if you're an Amazon Prime member. They offer a wide array of options for free shipping:

Get free standard shipping on eligible items (look for “free shipping” next to the price) for orders of $25 or more.

Get unlimited, free two-day shipping on eligible items with an Amazon Prime membership.

Also consider the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, which lets you get free Amazon Prime two-day shipping with your membership along with 5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods, 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores and 1% back on other purchases.

Join Amazon's Subscribe and Save program and have items delivered to your doorstep for free (and score a 15% discount on those items in the process).

Shop Amazon's Holiday Deals, some of which come with free one-day or same-day shipping this holiday season.

Macy's

Shop Macy's for top brands in home decor, clothing and more. The following strategies can help you get free shipping this year:

Get free shipping online with a minimum purchase amount (visit Macy's free shipping page to see the current offer).

Sign up for the Macy's American Express Card and spend at least $500 within a calendar year to become a Gold member or $1,200+ to become a Platinum member. Once you reach this threshold, you'll get free shipping with no minimums.

Send your order to a local Macy's store for free in-store pickup.

Check for free shipping promo codes on Macys.com and websites like retailmenot.com.

Target

Target lets you buy almost anything you could want for the holidays this year, from household supplies to small appliances, food for holiday parties, a new holiday party outfit and more. Here's how to get free shipping:

Get free standard shipping on orders of $35 or more.

Sign up for the Target REDCard in order to get 5% off Target purchases, free two-day shipping on hundreds of thousands of items and other perks.

Look for the free in-store pickup option on an item to grab it from a nearby Target.

Sign up for Target Subscriptions or Target Beauty Box and get free delivery on your subscriptions.

Look for Target free shipping promo codes and promotions online.

Victoria's Secret

Splurge on beautiful underwear or lingerie for her. You can get free shipping this year using the following strategies:

Meet a minimum spending requirement to qualify for free shipping online, usually $75.

Sign up for the Victoria's Secret Angel Credit Card to get free shipping on purchases of $50 or more.

Look for free shipping promo codes on VictoriasSecret.com and websites like retailmenot.com.

Old Navy

Old Navy offers clothing deals for the whole family, and you can get special discounts and free shipping as well with the following strategies:

Get free standard shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Sign up for an Old Navy credit card and achieve “Navyist Card” status in order to get free shipping for online orders from Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta with the code NAVYIST.

Buy select items online for free shipping to the store.

Walmart

Walmart hopes to compete with Amazon.com and other online retailers for their share of holiday shopping spending this year. Here's how you can get free shipping on Walmart purchases:

Get free next day shipping to your home or to the store on orders with select items over $35.

Other orders qualify for free standard shipping with a minimum purchase of $35 or more.

Free next-day delivery is available for orders of $35 or more in some areas.

Send an item to your local Walmart store for free in-store pickup.

Have an eligible item shipped to a local FedEx office and pick it up for free.

Look for Walmart free shipping codes and promotions online.

JCPenney

If you plan to shop for home goods, clothing and other gifts at JCPenney this year, here are some of the ways you can score free shipping on your purchases:

Get free standard delivery on select orders of $99 or more.

Qualify for free delivery to a store when you order items over $25 online.

Check for free shipping promo codes on JCPenney.com or websites like retailmenot.com.

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack lets you buy high-quality Nordstrom clothing and more at discount prices, and you can get free shipping in some cases. Here are some strategies to try:

Qualify for free shipping with a minimum spending requirement of $100 or more.

Check for free shipping promo codes online using websites like retailmenot.com and the Nordstrom Rack coupon page.

American Eagle

If you're shopping for clothing at American Eagle this holiday season, make sure to check out all the ways you could score free shipping.

Sign up for the AEO Connected® Credit Card or the AEO Connected® Visa Credit Card to get free standard shipping and other perks.

Check their terms and conditions page for current free shipping promotions.

Qualify for free shipping with a ShopRunner membership.

Bed, Bath and Beyond

Bed, Bath and Beyond offers an excellent selection of household supplies, home decor and more. Here's how to get free shipping this holiday season:

Get free standard shipping on orders of $39 or more.

Reserve items to pick up for free from a nearby store.

Check for free shipping promos on the Bed, Bath and Beyond website and other deals sites.

Costco

Costco lets you save big when you stock up on household items, food and other items. Here's how you can get free shipping this year:

Get free two-day on qualifying orders of $75 or more (mostly grocery items).

Shipping is often free or included in the price for online purchases.

Check for members only savings and deals, which can include free shipping on select items.

Tips for getting free shipping

Whether you plan to do most of your shopping at the stores above or you want to spread your holiday shopping across a range of other stores, there are additional tips that can help you secure free shipping this year. Here are several strategies you can consider:

Sign up for a credit card that offers a ShopRunner membership. Many rewards credit cards offer a complimentary ShopRunner membership to cardholders. (In fact, it's a standard benefit for American Express cards.) This membership gets you free two-day shipping at more than 100 retailers.

Sign up for newsletters from your favorite stores. Be the first to know when a retailer is offering free shipping and other money-saving deals.

Consider joining a store's rewards program if free shipping is a perk you can earn. Not only do you have the potential to earn free shipping, but you can rack up points good for free merchandise in the future.

Instead of buying a few items at a time, do your shopping in several larger spurts so you can meet the minimum spending requirements to get free shipping at select stores.

Bottom line

Free shipping can make or break your holiday shopping this year, so make sure to check for retailers that offer this perk. With enough research, you should be able to avoid the stores, get most of your shipping for free this year and still save plenty of cash.





This story was originally published on CreditCards.com. Use our free card match tool today to get personalized offers from participating partners in less than 60 seconds.