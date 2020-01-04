SAN ANTONIO — The cheap gas at the pump is helping out American drivers' wallets, but there’s a lot at stake in exchange for the low prices—the oilfield industry in Texas is taking a hit.

On Monday the price of U.S. crude oil dropped to below $20 a barrel for the first time since 2002. The oil price plummet is due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that’s halted fuel demand and disrupted various sectors of the economy.

There’s less travel on the roadways and airlines have been grounded as a result of the outbreak. In addition, a price war erupted between Saudi Arabia and Russia that flooded markets with excess oil.

Bradley Lisle, with Triumph Fabrication, a local company that produces pipeline and production equipment, said many of his customers have already had to delay projects. Lisle said that if the price of crude oil continues to stay low, a wave of layoffs and bankruptcies are likely ahead.

“There will be numerous companies that have way too much debt on their balance sheet, have had too much debt on their balance sheet. They will not be able to make it through this,” he said. “Out in Midland, Odessa, there is going to be tens of thousands of people that are going to be out of work. Many of those people will leave the industry and never come back.”

The effects of the oil price collapse will also negatively impact tax revenue. The Texas Taxpayers and Research Association told the Texas Tribune that for every $1 decrease in oil prices, the state of Texas loses $85 million each year.

