Close to a billion dollars! That's the estimated jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions, which was bumped up again after no one won on Tuesday.

If you buy your ticket yourself or join a lottery pool, there are things you need to keep in mind to make sure you get that money if you hit the right numbers.

There’s $970 million up for grabs. To win that jackpot you must match all five white balls and the gold mega ball. Office workers around the country are pooling together their money to raise their odds of winning. Many of us want the millions all to ourselves but going in on it together is another option.

Let's say you and your office pool won the $970 million jackpot. You'd likely go with the cash option of $548.6 million. After federal taxes, that gets cut down to $417 million. If you have 20 people in your office pool, you'll each net just under $21 million.

Lawyers recommend that those who participate sign a written contract with the rules of the pool and proof that they paid. If you're the pool manager, you could also go electronic and have people pay using apps like PayPal, the Cash App, or Venmo. Each one shows an electronic record of who gave money.

In 2012, a group of 12 coworkers at a bakery in Chicago called the Dirty Dozen won $118 million. They were thrilled until 11 of their colleagues claimed that they were in on it too. Three years and six law firms later, the Dirty Dozen got $6 million apiece while the others split $13.8 million.

Go ahead and join that office pool. Just make sure you make everyone play by the rules.

