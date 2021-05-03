Money Smart: Consumer loans likely to get more expensive

Expect to pay more for loans than you would have a couple weeks ago. The recent rise in the 10-year Treasury yield is affecting rates for borrowers and investments.

SAN ANTONIO — The recent rise in the 10-year Treasury yield is not only affecting rates for borrowers, but also many investments.

“During COVID about a year ago, interest rates fell dramatically. That was really good for those of us that are borrowing. Ten-year treasury rates went down to around 0.4%. They’ve now risen around 1.5%,” said Karl Eggerss, senior advisor and partner of Covenant.

The 10-year Treasury yield is what the U.S. government has to pay to borrow money for 10 years. It’s considered a measure of investor confidence in the economy and impacts consumer loans. Eggerss explained how the rising rate affects different investments.

“As interest rates go up number one for investors, that means bond prices are going down. They move opposite. For a lot of people who have bond mutual funds, and bond exchange-traded funds, and their 401ks? They’re probably losing money as interest rates are going up,” explained Eggerss.

The higher bond yields also affect consumers who are looking to get a home or car loan.

“Borrowers are looking at interest rates for borrowing for cars, or borrowing for homes. As interest rates go up, it’s obviously costing people more money. Now, the reason why they’re going up is actually because the economy is getting better,” he explained. “It’s improved quite a bit and because of that, interest rates are starting to creep up.”



For current homeowners, Eggerss recommends to still take advantage of the historically low mortgage rates and refinance.