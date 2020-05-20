Money Smart: Lending cash during the pandemic

The pandemic has forced many people to make tough choices day-to-day and how to secure their finances. If a loved one asks you to borrow cash, is it a good idea?

SAN ANTONIO — The coronavirus pandemic has forced many people to make tough choices in their day-to-day lives and how to secure their finances. A family member or friend may be in a bind and ask you for money. But is it a good idea? Here’s how to be money smart about your next move.

Before you hand over money to a loved one, let’s look at the risks. According to one survey by Bankrate in 2019, one-third of Americans have regretted lending money to a friend or family member. They reported losing the money, facing a damaging credit score, or their relationship with the borrow was harmed.

“I’ve seen many relationships in families broken up because of money,” said Karl Eggerss, senior wealth advisor and partner of Covenant. “It enables somebody to continue to ask for money. Once you lend them money, you know you’re willing to do it. They’re probably going to come back and ask for more and more. And it’s hard to say no.”

Eggerss said you could draw up a loan agreement but recommends helping the individual out in another way. He pointed to one fictitious scenario where you could loan a friend your car or drive them to work, instead of giving them money. If you’ve exhausted your options and decided to give them cash, Eggerss said expect to never get it back.