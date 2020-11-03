SAN ANTONIO — You hear about trust fund babies and may assume they’re entitled, wealthy people. But if you think trust funds are solely for the rich, think again. It’s a valuable estate planning tool with several benefits.

A trust fund is a legal arrangement that holds your assets and protects them for the future. A trust can hold money, property, or anything that is of value. If you are the one setting up a trust, you are the grantor or trust maker. A person or group that will receive assets are called the beneficiary.

“It’s its own entity. Usually that involves a set of instructions, and then, it also involves a trustee, someone who's going to execute that for you. A trusted friend, a bank, another financial institution,” explained Karl Eggerss, senior wealth advisor and partner at Covenant.

There is a difference between a will and a trust. A will is a legal document that states how your assets will be divvied out after death. A trust allows you to have more control over assets, whether you are alive or dead. You can set the rules over time and unlike a will, a trust fund remains private.

“Trust are a way to generally, give assets to a charity, next generation. Some people do it when they are alive, some people have a trust after their death but you can still control that money,” said Eggerss. “At times it can also help reduce estate taxes. Although, with the new estate tax rules that we've had in the last few years, it’s not as big of a deal as it used to be. But it really does accomplish a lot of things even after you're gone.”



If you are looking to set up a trust, you should contact a financial advisor or an attorney.