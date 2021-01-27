Money Smart: Avoiding investing mistakes

Don’t let your emotions become your enemy when it comes to managing your wealth.

KENS5 has shared the pitfalls of emotional investing in a prior story. We covered how market fluctuations can sabotage people’s long-term financial goals. The gut reaction is to buy at the peak and sell when there’s a dip.

But the tried-and-true strategy reveals that the opposite is true. Here’s how some people became a victim of their own emotions.

“During the pandemic, especially in the spring of 2020 when it first started, the markets had a dramatic drop. A lot of people panicked, moved to the sidelines, abandoned their long-term retirement plan,” said Karl Eggerss, senior wealth advisor and partner of Covenant. “Of course, the market did rebound considerably, a monumental rebound. Many of those folks never got back in and it made it very difficult to get back in, because prices were much higher. Had they stayed put, had they simply stuck to their plan, they would have been much better off.”

Eggerss says building a portfolio should encompass several factors, including your age, income, expenses, retirement goals and risk appetite. He says recognizing your weaknesses will benefit your long-term financial goals.