MONEY SMART: 5 side hustles to start today

If you are looking for ways to earn extra cash during the pandemic, here are KENS 5’s top five Money Smart side hustles that you can start today.

SAN ANTONIO — The coronavirus pandemic has limited social activities and human interaction. But there are still ways to earn more money. KENS 5 spoke with a local financial advisor, Karl Eggerss of Covenant, who lists the simplest and fastest part-time gigs that you can start today.





#1 Ride-share driver

“It’s very popular now to have ride-sharing. A lot of people in major cities don’t even have automobiles. They simply use ride-sharing. Is that something you would be willing to do? They often times will finance the card for you and there are multiple companies that do this."





#2 Food delivery

“When I was growing up, it was just pizza. That was pretty much the only food that you were able to get delivered to your home. Nowadays, you can get almost any restaurant, any type of food delivered to your home.

"And in an environment where people necessarily don’t want to go out to dinner, or don’t necessarily want to pick something up? Delivery option is another way."





#3 Focus on your skills

“Use your skill set to be a tutor. It can be in your local neighborhood, through some of the neighborhood apps that are out there to get the word out. But tutoring on a per hour basis pays very well and your overhead is extremely low. Do you have a great voice? Are you a great writer? Do you know how to build websites?”

Eggerss added that Fivverr is one company that provides opportunities for freelance services.





#4 Buy and resell items

“There's E-bay. There's Amazon. We have Craig's list. Many people buy things at a discount, whether it's in person or online.

"Then, they turn it around and resell it. Now, that's something you have to take into consideration as far as where you're going to house some of these things sometimes. But a lot of people have a full-time job actually buying and selling items."



#5 Rent out extra space