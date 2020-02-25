SAN ANTONIO — A will is a legal document that lists out your final wishes. Some people create one to decide how debt is paid, who keeps their pets or how to divvy up property. Karl Eggerss, senior wealth advisor and partner at Covenant, emphasized that a will is critical because it allows you to control the conditions.

“After your death, you're able to still decide how your estate is distributed. Whether it's family (or) friends, you get to decide; and if you don't have a will, you're leaving it to a judge to decide that for you,” Eggerss said. “Your will also enables you to really lower the chances of fighting between people because you can put no-contest clauses in there.”

He adds that if you have children and you don’t have a will, the court will decide who will take care of them.

“Maybe it’s a family member the judge wants to leave the kids to when you want a friend – a trusted friend – to raise your kids for you,” Eggerss said.

You don’t always need an attorney to create a will, however. There are different online will-writing services, including LegalZoom, Willing, or the free service Do Your Own Will are just some options.