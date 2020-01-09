Lotto Texas jackpot climbs to $36.75M 💰

This makes it the largest prize in more than a decade!

TEXAS, USA — 36.75 million dollars?!

That’s the prize of the current Lotto Texas, making it the largest jackpot prize since 2010 and the fifth largest lottery prize ever!

So far in 2020, there's only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner. They're a Laredo resident who claimed $17.5 million in January.

So, how do you play? Lotto Texas' YouTube video says to stop by your favorite lottery retailer and ask the clerk for a Lotto Texas quick pick, or fill out a Lotto Texas play slip to pick your own numbers. Each play costs one dollar per drawing.

The drawing for the $36.75 million prize will be on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 10:12 p.m., according to their website.

And we want to know what you would do if you were a millionaire overnight! Answer this poll: