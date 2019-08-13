KUNA, Idaho — The Castle Gardens will be back on the market on Wednesday, August 14 for $1.5 million.

To promote the official listing of the castle home, the owner is hosting an open house featuring a free concert with Adam Sevener, a finalist from "The Voice," and complimentary champagne.

The event will take place on Thursday, August 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

A few years after the property was built in 2006, the castle went into foreclosure leaving the home and grounds in disrepair.

However, TJ Jones bought the 4,687-square-foot home on 5.56 acres in 2012 for $332,500, according to realtor.com. Jones told KTVB last year that he made some key renovations to restore the castle's vitality.

On November 11, 2018, the property was listed for sale by owner. It was then taken off the market and re-listed this summer for $1.5 million with a real estate agent.

The open house will also have beer, wine, light hoeur d'oeuvres, and a taco truck on-site.

In addition to the concert, The Castle Gardens will set up a mock wedding and castle tour for prospective buyers and event bookings. This will include a mock bridal suite, dessert table, ceremony set up, and sweethearts table.

Guests will be able to capture the evening in a photo booth before they leave.

The castle is located on 2050 North Meridian Road in Kuna.

For more information about the open house, go to The Castle Gardens Facebook event page.

