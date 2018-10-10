Chances are you’ve seen or heard of the state comptroller’s website where people can search for unclaimed money. Instead of searching names, we decided to search for local businesses, government agencies, and nonprofits.

With a few clicks, we uncovered a jackpot for the San Antonio Food Bank.

“Are you serious? Is this a joke? Is this really real?” exclaimed SA Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper upon hearing how much the food bank would be claiming.

Once the shock wore off, Cooper was happy to claim the money, a cool $20,000. Now, he’s ready to put those dollars to work.

“We’re super grateful to KENS 5 for bringing this to our awareness so that we could claim those dollars. Twenty thousand dollars to the San Antonio Food Bank means almost 140,000 meals for those in need, so it’s an incredible windfall,” Cooper said.

So how does $20,000 go missing?

According the state comptroller’s office, Texas law institutions, government offices, and businesses must report any property that hasn’t been claimed for 5 years. This can include payroll checks, utility deposits, and overpayments on any bills.

“It could be lucky you,” Cooper said. “You just need to go search this website and see if there’s unclaimed money or property out there for you.”

That’s right lucky you. A few folks in the KENS 5 newsroom even found cash through a simple search.

And $20,000 dollars can go a long way to helping the San Antonio Food Bank and their mission to help people.

“You can have an impact with just a little bit of financial support or a little bit of time and I promise you’ll be the one that benefits,” Cooper said.

The state comptroller says that there’s more than $200,000,000 in unclaimed funds and property in Bexar County alone.

Here’s a link to search for unclaimed cash and property in your name.

