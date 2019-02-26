SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Food and Fuel Association is holding a series of meeting state-wide for the first time. Tuesday, they held a meeting at the San Antonio Police Department headquarters. The association is bringing together SAPD, fuel dispensaries and the U.S. Secret Service.

The two-hour seminar focused on ways to lower the risk of skimming devices on gas pump machines. Fuel dispensers were encouraged to upgrade their machines to ones that are less susceptible to skimmers.

San Antonio police said there’s been an increase of pump and ATM skimming since 2016 across the city. SAPD Lt. Marcus Booth said in 2017, they found 81 total skimmers around the city.

“In 2018, we tripled that number. There are some systemic problems with the payment industry that make the credit cards, gas pumps and ATM’s susceptible to skimming issue,” Lt. Booth said.

“So those are recovered devices with compromised data on them. You would estimate, 200 skimmers recovered, that's probably between 5-6 million dollars in potential loss,” said Paul Duran, special agent in charge, U.S. Secret Service San Antonio field office.

The skimmers are using people’s personal information to purchase fuel and resell the fuel for a cheaper price to get cash. They’re also using it to purchase other items or selling your information.

“They can use the compromised data to sell it on the black market or the dark web,” Duran said.

“The secret service, what we've learned from them, is that 80 percent of skimming incidents taking place at gas pumps throughout the United States is performed by a Cuban national gang,” Texas Food and Fuel Association President Paul Hardin said.



The association is working with lawmakers to get a bill passed this legislative session. HB 869 would toughen penalties for people found guilty of card skimming.

Police said there are ways to protect yourself at the pump. Check for signs of tampering, use pumps in well-lit areas, use a credit card instead of debit and pay inside to lower your risk. The best way to avoid becoming a victim is to always pay with cash.