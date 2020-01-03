AUSTIN, Texas — Texas supermarket chain H-E-B has come out on top of another report, ranking No. 1 in customer satisfaction, tied with grocers Trader Joe’s and Wegmans.

According to the American Customer Index (ACSI) Retail and Consumer Shipping Report, H-E-B, Trader Joe’s and Wegmans also scored highly in 2018, based on customer experiences. But in 2019, H-E-B was up 2% from its 2018 scores, and Trader Joe’s and Wegmans fell 2% and 1%, respectively.

The report said all three retailers scored first in satisfaction across the “entire retail sector.”

Several factors contributed to the supermarkets’ high ranking, including convenience of location, layout and cleanliness, quality and freshness, reliability of the mobile apps and helpfulness of staff.

All three ranked above Amazon, which is pushing ahead with plans to enter the physical grocery space, separate to its Whole Foods subsidiary.

The lowest ranked of the 22 name brands was Walmart, coming in last after Save-A-Lot. Across the board, supermarkets rated the worst when it came to the quality of pharmacy services.

Last month, H-E-B beat out Trader Joe’s, Amazon and Costco as the top grocery retailer in the U.S., according to customer data science company dunnhumby. To celebrate, the company gave $100 bills to all employees.

