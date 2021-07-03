Want a better credit score? Try these 5 steps

If you're looking to improve your credit, here's how you can get a grip on it ASAP.

SAN ANTONIO — "Times are tough" is a cliché that's never been truer – especially when it comes to personal finance. For those who may have lost their job because of the coronavirus pandemic, trying to get a handle on their money matters might be especially challenging.

But, there's hope in 2021. Although last year Americans had an average revolving credit card balance of $6,271, according to research by The Motley Fool, there are ways to reverse course. Carrying a high balance, for example, can negatively impact your credit.

According to The Motley Fool, there are 5 things you can do to get a grip on your credit in 2021:

1. Get a free credit report. Normally, you're entitled to one free copy of your credit report from each major bureau – Experian, Equifax and TransUnion – once a year. But through April of 2021, you can access your report for free every week.

2. Set a budget to improve payment history. Being on time sends the message to lenders that you're trustworthy and responsible, so it's important to work on improving your payment history – it carries the most weight of the various factors that go into calculating your credit score.

3. Lower credit utilization. A ratio of 30% or less is helpful to your credit score, whereas a higher ratio will harm it. That's why it's important to keep tabs on your existing credit card balances to make sure you're not going overboard.

4. Check your credit score. Some credit cards provide a free FICO score – the industry standard.

5. Use a balance transfer card to wipe out interest until 2022. Balance transfer credit cards are a great way to save money while you pay off debt. This type of credit card offers a low introductory APR – many even start with a 0% APR.