'We just want to put on a good game': COVID-19 sacks economic boost from Alamo Bowl

Game officials said San Antonio normally benefits from the big game to the tune of $30 million to $45 million. That won't be the case this year.

SAN ANTONIO — On Monday, the day before the Alamo Bowl, a stipulation from Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order from earlier this fall was triggered, reducing local business capacity from 75% to 50%. Because coronavirus patients have constituted more than 15% of all hospitalizations in local facilities for a week, the wind has been taken out of an economic boost from the game.

Expectations have thus been tempered as safety protocols become more stringent.

"We just want to put on a good game," said Rick Hill, vice president of marketing for the Valero Alamo Bowl.

Hill said that, due to reduced fan capacity at the game, San Antonio wouldn't achieve the $30 million to $45 million in local economic impact that historically fills the city's coffers.

According to Hill, they won't know the actual economic yield for months.

At the very least, he said, the Tuesday night game between the Texas Longhorns and Colorado Buffaloes provides a chance to score a large audience. They've put the economic comeback on the clock for 2021.

"The Alamo Bowl helps. No doubt about it," Adrian Martinez said.

Martinez owns Smoke BBQ + Skybar at 501 E Crockett Street. The restaurant is within walking distance from the Alamodome.

He used to be closer to the venue before the coronavirus's crush forced him out of historic St. Paul Square.

"I said that we were going to be pandemic-proof," he said. "We were going to be recession-proof overhead."

He believes his brand and the physical distancing built into his new location will help him weather any financial shortcomings from the Alamo Bowl.

His efforts are evolving into a strong following. He said Christmas Day business at Smoke was very merry, bringing in nearly $100,000 for the weekend.

"I wake up pinching myself," he said. "Because we've created this environment where everyone feels like there's a separate space for them to be in."

And interest remains high as the pandemic stretches into its tenth month. Martinez, who's rolling out four DJs and a mechanical bull as part of the draw for college fans, said the inquiries keep coming in.

"There's fans that are reaching out to our Facebook and/or Instagram,' he said. "Saying, 'Can I book a reservation? What are you doing for the game?'"