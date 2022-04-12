Check out these positions with up to $20,000 in bonuses at a local hospital

There are two hiring events planned where RN, LVN and CNA candidates can sign up for an interview this week. And newly graduated RNs may qualify for a $10,000 bonus.

SAN ANTONIO — CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital is trying to fill open positions. To do so, they're offering sign-on bonuses of up to $20,000 – depending on experience levels.

There are two hiring events planned where RN, LVN and CNA candidates can sign up for an interview this week. Also, newly graduated RNs may qualify for a $10,000 sign-on bonus.

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital's Westover Hills location:

Wednesday, April 13, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital's New Braunfels location:

Thursday, April 14, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to sign up for an interview.

Candidates are also eligible to receive relocation assistance.

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa said candidates are encouraged to have their resume ready and to RSVP. You can do so by clicking here.