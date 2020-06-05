SAN ANTONIO — Traders Village will be opening this weekend after the state confirmed the business should be allowed to operate under Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order reopening malls.

San Antonio city officials had kept the business closed, saying they believed Gov. Greg Abbott's order precludes the outdoor flea market from reopening. Elsewhere in the state, Traders Village locations in Grand Prairie and Houston were allowed to reopen last week under the governor's guidance to begin reopening Texas.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg had said officials with Traders Village could seek an official determination from the state's emergency management office on whether they are included in the governor's order.

Wednesday morning, the state sent the business an email confirming that Traders Village is, in fact, a mall.

"Traders Village received an email from the Texas Division of Emergency Management‘s office confirming what we already knew; Traders Village San Antonio is allowed to be open,” said President of Traders Village Tim Anderson.

“Based on this new confirmation, Traders Village San Antonio will be opening this weekend!"

The business said they have plans in place to maintain social distancing and occupancy restrictions. Traders Village is also asking all customers and vendors to wear facial masks, and rides will not be operating. Additionally, Traders Village says they will have no live music and limited food stands.

RELATED: Traders Villages in other Texas cities are being allowed to operate. So why not in San Antonio?

RELATED: 'This is their livelihood' | Traders Village forced to stay closed after city cites governor's order