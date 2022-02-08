Schlitterbahn New Braunfels paying up to $17 an hour; 2,200 positions available

Planning for the 2022 season is underway for the waterpark's opening on April 15. They're looking to hire lifeguards, security staff and fill many more positions.

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels is gearing up for its 2022 season – which kicks off April 15. And they're looking to hire more than two thousand employees.

The starting rate is as high as $17 per hour.

“It may still be winter, but spring is right around the corner, and we have been hard at work this offseason getting the park ready to open in April,” said Darren Hill, general manager. “We have started hiring and there are many great jobs available. Schlitterbahn is a fun place to work and comes with great perks, but we also value professional growth and leadership development.

The park is one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. It's located on the banks of the spring-fed Comal River in New Braunfels and has 51 attractions across its 70+ acres.

Schlitterbahn's annual recruitment campaign goal is to fill approximately 2,200 positions across all departments.

Here's a look at what jobs are available:

• Lifeguards (minimum age to apply is 15 years old)

• Park Services (minimum age: 14)

• Admissions (minimum age: 14)

• Housekeeping

• Kitchen Staff

• Security

Hill made a pitch for young people to think about their future – pointing to the fact that he started working at the park more than three decades ago.

"Schlitterbahn is the perfect place to launch a career. In fact, it’s where I started as a lifeguard in 1990," Hill said.

Benefits include free and unlimited admission to all Cedar Fair parks, free promotional tickets for friends and family, access to exclusive employee events and activities throughout the season, flexible schedules, employee discounts on food and merchandise.