San Antonio homes still being snatched up quickly

Prices remain high, but there is now more inventory on the Alamo City market.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's hot housing market has cooled off somewhat after buyers have been paying amounts at well over asking prices for months.

Even though there are more homes on the market now compared to a few months ago, the San Antonio Board of Realtors says you need to move quickly if you're looking to buy a new abode.

"The houses are still selling and the folks are still buying," said Cher Miculka, chairman of the San Antonio Board of Realtors. "We just have to plan and make sure that it meets the need of that. In other words, don't wait 'til the last minute."

Comparing July of 2020 to July of 2019, the number of homes sold in San Antonio jumped by close to 300. But the next year was a different story; the figure dropped by close to 10% from July of 2020 to July 2021.

The average price also rose from July 2019 to July 2020, by 18% with a seller's market taking over. The number of days a home was on the market didn't change much from 2020 to 2021, but it dropped by more than 50% to just 25 days in July of 2021.

"People want to get settled before the schools start. And we've got one more district starting, I think, Monday, and some of the others have already started," Michulka said.

"Most new homebuyers don't really know what to look for when it comes to little hidden problems that might be going on in those homes," added Window World Texas President Martin Bomba.

DIY projects helped sellers get their homes to market quickly. But Window World says there are 11 red flags buyers need to look out for, like water stains or and aging HVAC systems.

"So this list was created to help folks who are looking at buying a new home to spot these possible telltale signs of problems," he said.

Here are all the things you should be on the lookout for: