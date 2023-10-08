Barbecue grill and smoker manufacturer to open 10,000-square-foot facility in Lockhart

Mill Scale Metalworks builds custom barbecues for professional and amateur pitmasters.

LOCKHART, Texas — A company that makes barbecue grills and smokers is breaking ground on a new production facility in Lockhart.

The founders are brothers Matt Johnson and Caleb Johnson. The duo says they want to continue growing in Lockhart, the self-proclaimed "Barbecue Capital of Texas."

The new 10,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and retail showroom will be located at 800 N. Commerce St. in Lockhart.

" It is a metal fabrication shop specializing in Central Texas off set smokers and live fire grills," said Matt Johnson.

These smokers are used at restaurants and BBQ competitions.

The business started in 2018. At a young age, the Johnson brothers learned skills from their father and at welding shops.



"That's where we dialed in our skills for welding and found our path finding this creative outlet through the trade, once we came to Austin we got amerced in BBQ and the culinary community," said Matt Johnson.

Today. the two are combining those passions to build smokers.

It is a process that started with decommissioned propane tanks,

"We torch, cut, weld and grind," said Caleb Johnson. "We clean them out, we cut out doors, install some tracks, build cooking grates, put in a fire box, smoke stack, put a fire and make some BBQ."

With the popularity of BBQ and the success of their business, Matt Johnson said the business is ready to expand beyond its 2,400-square-foot facility.

"We are building a 10,000 square foot shop here in the heart of Lockhart right next to Kruez Market," Matt Johnson said.

With the new shop, they hope to bring more jobs to the area.

"Work with the community, hire local people, build our team [and] contribute to the Lockhart being the capital of BBQ for Texas," said Matt Johnson.

As the businesses continues to grow, they said they will continue to have the same passion.

"Building generational heir loom items. We want them to be around for generations and they will," said Caleb Johnson.

A groundbreaking is scheduled for Aug. 25.

Boomtown is KVUE's series covering the explosive growth in Central Texas. For more Boomtown stories, head to KVUE.com/Boomtown.

