Kyle residents weigh in on development of new comprehensive plan

The City is re-writing its comprehensive plan. It has doubled in population size in the last decade and with this plan, the City will know how to adjust.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Kyle is working on updating its comprehensive plan. City leaders are asking for the public's input to help decide how the city will look in the years to come.

"Come out and provide input," said William Atkinson, City of Kyle planning director. "On how they want the city to develop, where they want to see new residential uses, new commercial, new industrial parks, streets, anything relating to how the city develops."

The comprehensive plan is rewritten every ten years. The last time the City adopted such a plan was in 2010.

"We're slightly, slightly delayed," said Atkinson. "But we're working on it, and we're excited about it."

The comprehensive plan dictates how land is developed. Meaning, where new roads, homes and amenities, among other things, will be built.

The City has experienced explosive growth since 2010. Atkinson said that in 2010, the U.S. Census put them at a population of about 28,000 people. Right now, they're around 56,000. Atkinson predicts that by 2030, Kyle will have a population of about 75,000.

"While that growth is exciting to watch and be a part of, it brings lots of challenges because you have to have the infrastructure," Interim Kyle City Manager Jerry Hendrix said.

Hendrix said right now, they don't have the infrastructure to have 75,000 people live within city limits.

"But that's part of our job, is to make sure that we're planning for that," added Hendrix.

So, they hope to address residents' biggest concerns which include expanding road capacity and increasing amenities in the city.

"We want more," added Hendrix. "We're developing sports complexes, and entertainment amenities, and all the things that people want to have in their town."

Neil Stegall, with the City's planning and zoning commission, said building while keeping equity is a big priority.

"The equity of between the north, the south, the east and the west here," he said. "And what's going to be available to people regarding commercial services, retail and so forth."

On Saturday, the community was invited to attend the comprehensive plan open house to start giving input on the change they want to see in the next decade. Those who weren't able to make it can take this survey to provide input.

Boomtown is KVUE's series covering the explosive growth in Central Texas. For more Boomtown stories, head to KVUE.com/Boomtown.