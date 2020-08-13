Gov. Abbott announces new manufacturing facility in Kerrville

The new facility is expected to created 200 new jobs and generate more than $8 million in capital investment.

KERRVILLE, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday announced that a Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing facility will be built in Kerrville.

The new facility will process circuit card assemblies and cable and fiber harnesses for the aerospace industry. The new facility is expected to created 200 new jobs and generate more than $8 million in capital investment.

A grant from the Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) of $903,000 has been offered to Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing, Inc.

"Texas is a leader in aerospace and aviation, and we are proud to welcome KMM's new manufacturing facility to the Kerrville community," said Governor Abbott. "Texas’ welcoming economic climate continues to attract the best and brightest from all sectors thanks to our strong workforce, low taxes, and reasonable regulations. I know that this new facility will strengthen Texas' aerospace and aviation sector."

Kerrville area leaders also welcomed the new facility and new opportunity for economic development.

"We are so excited to welcome Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing as our newest economic partner," said Rob Kelly, Kerr County Judge. "The incredible quality of jobs, benefits, and growth opportunities they bring to our community is the best I’ve seen in decades. Our future, and for that matter the future of the entire region, is much brighter with the addition of their aviation and aerospace manufacturing expertise."